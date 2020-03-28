5407 N Sawyer Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Comfortable and spacious 3 BED/2 BTH apartment on a beautiful, safe, family oriented street in the North Park neighborhood. One of only three units in the building so you wont have to deal with noisy neighbors. SS appliances (fridge/gas stove/microwave/dishwasher), granite countertops, hardwood floors, FREE shared laundry in building. Central heat and air conditioning. Steps away from Northside Prep, North Park University and Northeastern University. One mile from Swedish Covenant Hospital, Jamieson Elementary, Budlong Elementary, Foster bus stop and Kimball Brown Line. This is a non-smoking building. One garage parking spot available for $75/month.br No security deposit. $400 move in fee. $300 pet fee (cats only). $40 application fee, paid back if lease is signed. br Owner pays trash, sewer and water. Tenant pays gas and electric.