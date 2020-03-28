All apartments in Chicago
5407 N Sawyer Ave
5407 N Sawyer Ave

5407 North Sawyer Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5407 North Sawyer Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Comfortable and spacious 3 BED/2 BTH apartment on a beautiful, safe, family oriented street in the North Park neighborhood. One of only three units in the building so you wont have to deal with noisy neighbors. SS appliances (fridge/gas stove/microwave/dishwasher), granite countertops, hardwood floors, FREE shared laundry in building. Central heat and air conditioning. Steps away from Northside Prep, North Park University and Northeastern University. One mile from Swedish Covenant Hospital, Jamieson Elementary, Budlong Elementary, Foster bus stop and Kimball Brown Line. This is a non-smoking building. One garage parking spot available for $75/month.br No security deposit. $400 move in fee. $300 pet fee (cats only). $40 application fee, paid back if lease is signed. br Owner pays trash, sewer and water. Tenant pays gas and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5407 N Sawyer Ave have any available units?
5407 N Sawyer Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5407 N Sawyer Ave have?
Some of 5407 N Sawyer Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5407 N Sawyer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5407 N Sawyer Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5407 N Sawyer Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5407 N Sawyer Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5407 N Sawyer Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5407 N Sawyer Ave does offer parking.
Does 5407 N Sawyer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5407 N Sawyer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5407 N Sawyer Ave have a pool?
No, 5407 N Sawyer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5407 N Sawyer Ave have accessible units?
No, 5407 N Sawyer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5407 N Sawyer Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5407 N Sawyer Ave has units with dishwashers.
