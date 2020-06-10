533 West Barry Avenue

Amenities

Offering 1 MONTH FREE on a minimum 12 month term. Be the first to live in this 3 bedroom/1 bath contemporary renovated apartment in the heart of Lakeview East. The flagship Mariano's supermarket and X-Sport Fitness at the end of your block, CVS is next door, lake front parks/bicycle bath/jogging path -only 2 city blocks away, and Broadway is 3 minutes from your front door. Kitchen offers new cabinetry, quartz counter tops, new Whirlpool appliances and a dishwasher. All carpet was replaced with eco-friendly, wide plank flooring. Bathroom completely re-invented with subway tiling, new vanity and medicine cabinet for extra storage. Closets enhanced with professional hanging systems. Dust-accumulating blinds replaced with roller shades and built-in air conditioning systems. Building amenities include package receiving, controlled access virtual doorman entry, fitness center,with complimentary fitness classes, outdoor lounge, prep kitchen, grills, seasonal herb garden, resident lounge and 24/7 concierge services. Communal laundry room, debit/credit card operated, located on the lobby level. Garage parking available. Schedule your tour today!