Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:53 AM

533 West Barry Avenue

533 West Barry Avenue · (312) 810-4937
Location

533 West Barry Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6A · Avail. now

$2,987

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 972 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
package receiving
Offering 1 MONTH FREE on a minimum 12 month term. Be the first to live in this 3 bedroom/1 bath contemporary renovated apartment in the heart of Lakeview East. The flagship Mariano's supermarket and X-Sport Fitness at the end of your block, CVS is next door, lake front parks/bicycle bath/jogging path -only 2 city blocks away, and Broadway is 3 minutes from your front door. Kitchen offers new cabinetry, quartz counter tops, new Whirlpool appliances and a dishwasher. All carpet was replaced with eco-friendly, wide plank flooring. Bathroom completely re-invented with subway tiling, new vanity and medicine cabinet for extra storage. Closets enhanced with professional hanging systems. Dust-accumulating blinds replaced with roller shades and built-in air conditioning systems. Building amenities include package receiving, controlled access virtual doorman entry, fitness center,with complimentary fitness classes, outdoor lounge, prep kitchen, grills, seasonal herb garden, resident lounge and 24/7 concierge services. Communal laundry room, debit/credit card operated, located on the lobby level. Garage parking available. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 West Barry Avenue have any available units?
533 West Barry Avenue has a unit available for $2,987 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 West Barry Avenue have?
Some of 533 West Barry Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 West Barry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
533 West Barry Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 West Barry Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 533 West Barry Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 533 West Barry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 533 West Barry Avenue does offer parking.
Does 533 West Barry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 West Barry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 West Barry Avenue have a pool?
No, 533 West Barry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 533 West Barry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 533 West Barry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 533 West Barry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 West Barry Avenue has units with dishwashers.
