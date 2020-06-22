All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:50 PM

526 W Roscoe - 2E

526 W Roscoe St · No Longer Available
Location

526 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
NEWLY RENOVATED DESIGNER one bedroom apartment in condo mid-rise building in EAST LAKEVIEW, near the corner of Roscoe and Broadway. Close to lakefront, parks, restaurants, grocery stores, express bus and el. Unit amenities include: LARGE KITCHEN with stainless steel appliances including microwave and DISHWASHER. LARGE BATHROOM with beautiful marble tile, linen closet, 24 in vanity with storage. Bedroom has a window AC unit and accommodates a king size bed and has a LARGE CLOSET with CUSTOM STORAGE. Hardwood floors throughout. Living room has an AC wall unit. Beautiful green garden views from unit. Building amenities include: QUIET building on quiet street, LAUNDRY ROOM on site, LARGE private STORAGE LOCKER. Heat and water INCLUDED in rent. NO PETS allowed, NON-SMOKING and NON-VAPING unit, Condo association OCCUPANCY LIMIT of two people in a one bedroom. Uncovered parking space available for additional $150 per month. $500 non-refundable move-in fee, $50 application fee. AGENT INTEREST by James Robinson, an IL Licensed Realtor. Listed by James J Robinson, Designated Managing Broker, 5540 N Wayne, Chicago IL 60640, Contact James via text for more information at 312 620 7029.
Belmont Harbor One Condo Association

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 W Roscoe - 2E have any available units?
526 W Roscoe - 2E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 W Roscoe - 2E have?
Some of 526 W Roscoe - 2E's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 W Roscoe - 2E currently offering any rent specials?
526 W Roscoe - 2E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 W Roscoe - 2E pet-friendly?
No, 526 W Roscoe - 2E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 526 W Roscoe - 2E offer parking?
Yes, 526 W Roscoe - 2E does offer parking.
Does 526 W Roscoe - 2E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 W Roscoe - 2E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 W Roscoe - 2E have a pool?
No, 526 W Roscoe - 2E does not have a pool.
Does 526 W Roscoe - 2E have accessible units?
No, 526 W Roscoe - 2E does not have accessible units.
Does 526 W Roscoe - 2E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 W Roscoe - 2E has units with dishwashers.
