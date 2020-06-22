526 W Roscoe - 2E

Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED DESIGNER one bedroom apartment in condo mid-rise building in EAST LAKEVIEW, near the corner of Roscoe and Broadway. Close to lakefront, parks, restaurants, grocery stores, express bus and el. Unit amenities include: LARGE KITCHEN with stainless steel appliances including microwave and DISHWASHER. LARGE BATHROOM with beautiful marble tile, linen closet, 24 in vanity with storage. Bedroom has a window AC unit and accommodates a king size bed and has a LARGE CLOSET with CUSTOM STORAGE. Hardwood floors throughout. Living room has an AC wall unit. Beautiful green garden views from unit. Building amenities include: QUIET building on quiet street, LAUNDRY ROOM on site, LARGE private STORAGE LOCKER. Heat and water INCLUDED in rent. NO PETS allowed, NON-SMOKING and NON-VAPING unit, Condo association OCCUPANCY LIMIT of two people in a one bedroom. Uncovered parking space available for additional $150 per month. $500 non-refundable move-in fee, $50 application fee. AGENT INTEREST by James Robinson, an IL Licensed Realtor. Listed by James J Robinson, Designated Managing Broker, 5540 N Wayne, Chicago IL 60640, Contact James via text for more information at 312 620 7029.
