525 N Halsted St

Unique Loft in highly desired River West/Fulton River District area. Across the street from Blue Line Grand/Milwaukee/Halsted stop.

Enjoy dinning, shopping, entertainment in River West, Fulton River District, Downtown...all at a walking distance.

The unit receives tons of natural light via huge windows. It features exposed timber beams and brick, natural hardwood floors, fireplace, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, eat-in island, and in-unit laundry. Extra large bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Bedroom easily accommodates a king bed, dressers, and nightstands. Tons of storage throughout the unit.

Building has a gated entry with fob access, common areas were recently renovated including the lobby, it also has a rooftop deck, exercise room, and bike rack. Parking onsite available to rent through other owners, or permit only street parking

Fees:

$30.00 application fee

$700.00 condo move in fee. $300.00 refundable pending no move in damage.

$600.00 condo move out fee. $300.00 refundable pending no move out damage

Utilities included: internet and water.

Dogs allowed but there is a pet rent/fee

Available September 4th, 2020 - $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required.



Rent includes: water, internet.

