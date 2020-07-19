All apartments in Chicago
525 N Halsted St

525 North Halsted Street · (312) 215-9898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

525 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 307 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bike storage
internet access
lobby
Unique Loft in highly desired River West/Fulton River District area. Across the street from Blue Line Grand/Milwaukee/Halsted stop.
Enjoy dinning, shopping, entertainment in River West, Fulton River District, Downtown...all at a walking distance.
The unit receives tons of natural light via huge windows. It features exposed timber beams and brick, natural hardwood floors, fireplace, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, eat-in island, and in-unit laundry. Extra large bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Bedroom easily accommodates a king bed, dressers, and nightstands. Tons of storage throughout the unit.
Building has a gated entry with fob access, common areas were recently renovated including the lobby, it also has a rooftop deck, exercise room, and bike rack. Parking onsite available to rent through other owners, or permit only street parking
Fees:
$30.00 application fee
$700.00 condo move in fee. $300.00 refundable pending no move in damage.
$600.00 condo move out fee. $300.00 refundable pending no move out damage
Utilities included: internet and water.
Dogs allowed but there is a pet rent/fee
Available September 4th, 2020 - $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required.

Fees:
Prospective tenants will pay screening application fee directly to Avail site.
$700.00 condo move in fee. $300.00 refundable pending no move in damage.
$600.00 condo move out fee. $300.00 refundable pending no move out damage
Utilities included: internet and water.
Dogs allowed but there is a pet rent/fee
Rent includes: water, internet.
Available September 4th, 2020 - $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required.

Please submit the form on this page or contact Maria Leal at 312-215-9898 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 N Halsted St have any available units?
525 N Halsted St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 N Halsted St have?
Some of 525 N Halsted St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 N Halsted St currently offering any rent specials?
525 N Halsted St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 N Halsted St pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 N Halsted St is pet friendly.
Does 525 N Halsted St offer parking?
Yes, 525 N Halsted St offers parking.
Does 525 N Halsted St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 N Halsted St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 N Halsted St have a pool?
No, 525 N Halsted St does not have a pool.
Does 525 N Halsted St have accessible units?
No, 525 N Halsted St does not have accessible units.
Does 525 N Halsted St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 N Halsted St has units with dishwashers.
