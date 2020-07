Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Ask us for a link to the video tour! 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with bonus lower level bar/ rec room boasting a ton of potential for the vintage-lover. Great mix of original details and recent updates. Expansive living/ dining combo. Hardwood floors, fresh paint and white molding make this unit feel like home. Each unit has their own washer and dryer, no more saving quarters for laundry or waiting for the neighbors to finish theirs. Enjoy shared used of the beautiful back yard. Central A/C and ceiling fans throughout. Easy/quick access to 90/94. One garage parking space included. No pets. $39.95 fee per applicant for credit/background check. Security Deposit required.