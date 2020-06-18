5208 N Leavitt St 2

Amenities

Updated 2 bed steps to Winnemac Park - Property Id: 298801



This apartment is just around the corner from Winnemac Park which has great trails, walking path, park, and fields for everyone! It's also right on Foster and Western, making it easy for public transit on several major bus lines. This apartment is partially updated featuring central A/C, a dishwasher, and hardwood floors. There is laundry in the building and cats are allowed.



Photos are of a similar unit in the building.

No Dogs Allowed



