Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

5208 N Leavitt St 2

5208 North Leavitt Street · (708) 320-1264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5208 North Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Updated 2 bed steps to Winnemac Park - Property Id: 298801

This apartment is just around the corner from Winnemac Park which has great trails, walking path, park, and fields for everyone! It's also right on Foster and Western, making it easy for public transit on several major bus lines. This apartment is partially updated featuring central A/C, a dishwasher, and hardwood floors. There is laundry in the building and cats are allowed.

Virtual Tour Now!

Photos are of a similar unit in the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298801
Property Id 298801

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5850006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5208 N Leavitt St 2 have any available units?
5208 N Leavitt St 2 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5208 N Leavitt St 2 have?
Some of 5208 N Leavitt St 2's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5208 N Leavitt St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5208 N Leavitt St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 N Leavitt St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5208 N Leavitt St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 5208 N Leavitt St 2 offer parking?
No, 5208 N Leavitt St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5208 N Leavitt St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5208 N Leavitt St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 N Leavitt St 2 have a pool?
No, 5208 N Leavitt St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5208 N Leavitt St 2 have accessible units?
No, 5208 N Leavitt St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 N Leavitt St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5208 N Leavitt St 2 has units with dishwashers.
