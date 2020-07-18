All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 518 W Deming Pl 3w.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
518 W Deming Pl 3w
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

518 W Deming Pl 3w

518 W Deming Pl · (847) 830-0175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

518 W Deming Pl, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3w · Avail. now

$2,325

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom apartment in incredible Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 246636

location!!! Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry In Unit. Close to the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. ***Photos may be of a similar unit in the building****
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/518-w-deming-pl-chicago-il-unit-3w/246636
Property Id 246636

(RLNE5943954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 W Deming Pl 3w have any available units?
518 W Deming Pl 3w has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 W Deming Pl 3w have?
Some of 518 W Deming Pl 3w's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 W Deming Pl 3w currently offering any rent specials?
518 W Deming Pl 3w is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 W Deming Pl 3w pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 W Deming Pl 3w is pet friendly.
Does 518 W Deming Pl 3w offer parking?
No, 518 W Deming Pl 3w does not offer parking.
Does 518 W Deming Pl 3w have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 W Deming Pl 3w offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 W Deming Pl 3w have a pool?
No, 518 W Deming Pl 3w does not have a pool.
Does 518 W Deming Pl 3w have accessible units?
No, 518 W Deming Pl 3w does not have accessible units.
Does 518 W Deming Pl 3w have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 W Deming Pl 3w has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 518 W Deming Pl 3w?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cobbler Square Lofts
1350 N Wells St
Chicago, IL 60610
East Park Tower
5242 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
The Edge at Sheridan
5910 North Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL 60660
620 W Belmont Ave
620 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
4301 W Potomac Ave
4301 W Potomac Ave
Chicago, IL 60651
30 E Roosevelt
30 East Roosevelt
Chicago, IL 60605
701 S Karlov Ave
701 S Karlov Ave
Chicago, IL 60624
The Cooper
720 S Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity