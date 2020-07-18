518 W Deming Pl 3w

Amenities
Two Bedroom apartment in incredible Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 246636
location!!! Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry In Unit. Close to the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. ***Photos may be of a similar unit in the building****
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/518-w-deming-pl-chicago-il-unit-3w/246636
