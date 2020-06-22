All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
5140 N ALBANY
5140 N ALBANY

5140 North Albany Avenue · (773) 698-6648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5140 North Albany Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
North Park

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This unique 1,000 sq ft two bedroom, one bathroom ground level unit located near Lincoln Square is available August 1! The updated kitchen is open and airy while offering granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher!! Convenient in-unit laundry just off of the dining room! This unit boasts wooden pecan-colored laminate flooring and the bedrooms are quite large ~ a must see! Also offered is also a small porch with a fenced in grassy common area in the backyard to enjoy as well. This quiet property is walking distance to North Park University, Northeastern Illinois University, and great restaurants! The street parking is plentiful and the CTA brown line is nearby. If that's not enough ~ multiple bus lines are just steps away! The building is also located on a quiet tree-lined street with a footbridge over the Chicago River leading to the River and Ronan Parks.Come check it out today! fultongrace27264

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5140 N ALBANY have any available units?
5140 N ALBANY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5140 N ALBANY have?
Some of 5140 N ALBANY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5140 N ALBANY currently offering any rent specials?
5140 N ALBANY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5140 N ALBANY pet-friendly?
No, 5140 N ALBANY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5140 N ALBANY offer parking?
No, 5140 N ALBANY does not offer parking.
Does 5140 N ALBANY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5140 N ALBANY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5140 N ALBANY have a pool?
No, 5140 N ALBANY does not have a pool.
Does 5140 N ALBANY have accessible units?
No, 5140 N ALBANY does not have accessible units.
Does 5140 N ALBANY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5140 N ALBANY has units with dishwashers.
