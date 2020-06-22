5140 N ALBANY

Amenities

This unique 1,000 sq ft two bedroom, one bathroom ground level unit located near Lincoln Square is available August 1! The updated kitchen is open and airy while offering granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher!! Convenient in-unit laundry just off of the dining room! This unit boasts wooden pecan-colored laminate flooring and the bedrooms are quite large ~ a must see! Also offered is also a small porch with a fenced in grassy common area in the backyard to enjoy as well. This quiet property is walking distance to North Park University, Northeastern Illinois University, and great restaurants! The street parking is plentiful and the CTA brown line is nearby. If that's not enough ~ multiple bus lines are just steps away! The building is also located on a quiet tree-lined street with a footbridge over the Chicago River leading to the River and Ronan Parks.Come check it out today! fultongrace27264