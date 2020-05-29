All apartments in Chicago
5122 West Cullom Avenue
5122 West Cullom Avenue

Location

5122 West Cullom Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lovely two flat building located in the Portage Park neighborhood! This beautiful tree lined street filled with other 2 flat buildings encompasses iconic neighborhood charm. South-facing unit with huge front windows and tons of sunlight, formal dining room & - rear enclosed porch. Kitchen features granite countertops, island with eat-in countertop, dishwasher, microwave and gas range. Free laundry on site. Street parking. No pets. This is a non smoking unit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5122 West Cullom Avenue have any available units?
5122 West Cullom Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5122 West Cullom Avenue have?
Some of 5122 West Cullom Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5122 West Cullom Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5122 West Cullom Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5122 West Cullom Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5122 West Cullom Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5122 West Cullom Avenue offer parking?
No, 5122 West Cullom Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5122 West Cullom Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5122 West Cullom Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5122 West Cullom Avenue have a pool?
No, 5122 West Cullom Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5122 West Cullom Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5122 West Cullom Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5122 West Cullom Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5122 West Cullom Avenue has units with dishwashers.
