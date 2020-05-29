5122 West Cullom Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry

Lovely two flat building located in the Portage Park neighborhood! This beautiful tree lined street filled with other 2 flat buildings encompasses iconic neighborhood charm. South-facing unit with huge front windows and tons of sunlight, formal dining room & - rear enclosed porch. Kitchen features granite countertops, island with eat-in countertop, dishwasher, microwave and gas range. Free laundry on site. Street parking. No pets. This is a non smoking unit.

Contact us to schedule a showing.