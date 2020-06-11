All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

5121 W Montrose Ave

5121 West Montrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5121 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom in Portage Park - Property Id: 244879

Welcome to West Montrose Avenue!

Type: 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom
*Date available: 07/15/2020*

Heat: Included
Water: Included
Cooking gas: Not included

No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)

Please note: Photos might be from a similar unit located in the same building.
Pricing and availability are subject to change.

LX Realty - Chicago IL
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244879
Property Id 244879

(RLNE5821572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 W Montrose Ave have any available units?
5121 W Montrose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 5121 W Montrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5121 W Montrose Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 W Montrose Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5121 W Montrose Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5121 W Montrose Ave offer parking?
No, 5121 W Montrose Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5121 W Montrose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 W Montrose Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 W Montrose Ave have a pool?
No, 5121 W Montrose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5121 W Montrose Ave have accessible units?
No, 5121 W Montrose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 W Montrose Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5121 W Montrose Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5121 W Montrose Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5121 W Montrose Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

