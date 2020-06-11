5121 W Montrose Ave

Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom in Portage Park - Property Id: 244879



Welcome to West Montrose Avenue!



Type: 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom

*Date available: 07/15/2020*



Heat: Included

Water: Included

Cooking gas: Not included



No Security deposit,

Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,

3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600

Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)



Please note: Photos might be from a similar unit located in the same building.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.



LX Realty - Chicago IL

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244879

Property Id 244879



(RLNE5821572)