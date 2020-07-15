5059 N Damen Ave 1W

Amenities
2 bed with Heat Included - Property Id: 298790
Heat included 2 bed
This apartment is well located in Ravenswood on Damen. It's just steps to the Damen bus, and a quick walk to the Damen brown line. You are close to the Metra and Mariano's grocery store. Plus, Ravenswood has plenty of great local restaurants, shops, and bars. Heat is included in rent, and cats are allowed
Virtual Tour Now!
Photos are of a similar unit in the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298790
Property Id 298790
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5850005)