All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5059 N Damen Ave 1W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5059 N Damen Ave 1W
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

5059 N Damen Ave 1W

5059 North Damen Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5059 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
2 bed with Heat Included - Property Id: 298790

Heat included 2 bed
This apartment is well located in Ravenswood on Damen. It's just steps to the Damen bus, and a quick walk to the Damen brown line. You are close to the Metra and Mariano's grocery store. Plus, Ravenswood has plenty of great local restaurants, shops, and bars. Heat is included in rent, and cats are allowed

Virtual Tour Now!

Photos are of a similar unit in the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298790
Property Id 298790

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5850005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5059 N Damen Ave 1W have any available units?
5059 N Damen Ave 1W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5059 N Damen Ave 1W have?
Some of 5059 N Damen Ave 1W's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5059 N Damen Ave 1W currently offering any rent specials?
5059 N Damen Ave 1W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5059 N Damen Ave 1W pet-friendly?
Yes, 5059 N Damen Ave 1W is pet friendly.
Does 5059 N Damen Ave 1W offer parking?
No, 5059 N Damen Ave 1W does not offer parking.
Does 5059 N Damen Ave 1W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5059 N Damen Ave 1W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5059 N Damen Ave 1W have a pool?
No, 5059 N Damen Ave 1W does not have a pool.
Does 5059 N Damen Ave 1W have accessible units?
No, 5059 N Damen Ave 1W does not have accessible units.
Does 5059 N Damen Ave 1W have units with dishwashers?
No, 5059 N Damen Ave 1W does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3846 N Southport Ave
3846 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
2450 N Southport Ave
2450 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
1801 N Dayton
1801 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614
1436-38 W Addison
1436 West Addison Street
Chicago, IL 60613
Reside at 823
823 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
847 W Wellington
847 West Wellington Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
849 W Wellington Ave
849 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
West77
77 West Huron
Chicago, IL 60654

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College