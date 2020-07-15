5059 N Damen Ave 1W

Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

2 bed with Heat Included - Property Id: 298790



Heat included 2 bed

This apartment is well located in Ravenswood on Damen. It's just steps to the Damen bus, and a quick walk to the Damen brown line. You are close to the Metra and Mariano's grocery store. Plus, Ravenswood has plenty of great local restaurants, shops, and bars. Heat is included in rent, and cats are allowed



Virtual Tour Now!



Photos are of a similar unit in the building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298790

Property Id 298790



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5850005)