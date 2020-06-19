All apartments in Chicago
5055 N Winchester Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

5055 N Winchester Ave

5055 North Winchester Avenue · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5055 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1675 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
New Rehab! Central Air & Laundry in Unit. Granite. - Property Id: 287698

Take a look at this great 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom available in Ravenswood! Features include a modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, modern bath with fresh tile work, laundry in unit, and central air. Steps to public transportation, and cats are welcome.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287698
Property Id 287698

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5807352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5055 N Winchester Ave have any available units?
5055 N Winchester Ave has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5055 N Winchester Ave have?
Some of 5055 N Winchester Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5055 N Winchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5055 N Winchester Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5055 N Winchester Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5055 N Winchester Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5055 N Winchester Ave offer parking?
No, 5055 N Winchester Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5055 N Winchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5055 N Winchester Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5055 N Winchester Ave have a pool?
No, 5055 N Winchester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5055 N Winchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 5055 N Winchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5055 N Winchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5055 N Winchester Ave has units with dishwashers.
