5055 N Winchester Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

New Rehab! Central Air & Laundry in Unit. Granite. - Property Id: 287698



Take a look at this great 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom available in Ravenswood! Features include a modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, modern bath with fresh tile work, laundry in unit, and central air. Steps to public transportation, and cats are welcome.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287698

Property Id 287698



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5807352)