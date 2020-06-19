5055 N Winchester Ave

Amenities
New Rehab! Central Air & Laundry in Unit. Granite. - Property Id: 287698
Take a look at this great 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom available in Ravenswood! Features include a modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, modern bath with fresh tile work, laundry in unit, and central air. Steps to public transportation, and cats are welcome.
Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287698
Property Id 287698
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5807352)