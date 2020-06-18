5040 North Marine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking bike storage

Large and in Charge.. if your looking for rooms and a view of lake michiganLarge and in Charge.. if your looking for room, lots of closets and natural light look no further. All you pay for is Electric! Beautiful and spacious lakefront condominium in. Our unit has an open floor plan that will fit the biggest of furniture. Windows in every room allow for a Ton of natural light. This condo unit highlights the elegant art deco details while providing modern updates. The kitchen is a dream for chefs, with granite counter-tops and cabinets, marble floors, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Bathroom fully tiled with deco ceramic tile and full tub/shower. Double bedroom closet, coat closet, linen closet, and double-sided hall closet. Large, beautifully landscaped courtyard with large fountain and seating provides an outdoor amenity unique in Chicago. This condominium building is well managed and maintained with amenities that include a workout center, laundry, and secure bike parking. Parking for rent $155.Living Room18X12

Master Bedroom14X12

Dining Room13X09

Kitchen12X08



buzzer3063