5040 North Marine Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:08 PM

5040 North Marine Drive

5040 North Marine Drive · (561) 302-3754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5040 North Marine Drive, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
Large and in Charge.. if your looking for rooms and a view of lake michiganLarge and in Charge.. if your looking for room, lots of closets and natural light look no further. All you pay for is Electric! Beautiful and spacious lakefront condominium in. Our unit has an open floor plan that will fit the biggest of furniture. Windows in every room allow for a Ton of natural light. This condo unit highlights the elegant art deco details while providing modern updates. The kitchen is a dream for chefs, with granite counter-tops and cabinets, marble floors, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Bathroom fully tiled with deco ceramic tile and full tub/shower. Double bedroom closet, coat closet, linen closet, and double-sided hall closet. Large, beautifully landscaped courtyard with large fountain and seating provides an outdoor amenity unique in Chicago. This condominium building is well managed and maintained with amenities that include a workout center, laundry, and secure bike parking. Parking for rent $155.Living Room18X12
Master Bedroom14X12
Dining Room13X09
Kitchen12X08

buzzer3063

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5040 North Marine Drive have any available units?
5040 North Marine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5040 North Marine Drive have?
Some of 5040 North Marine Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5040 North Marine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5040 North Marine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 North Marine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5040 North Marine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5040 North Marine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5040 North Marine Drive does offer parking.
Does 5040 North Marine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5040 North Marine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 North Marine Drive have a pool?
No, 5040 North Marine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5040 North Marine Drive have accessible units?
No, 5040 North Marine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 North Marine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5040 North Marine Drive has units with dishwashers.
