Chicago, IL
501 North CLINTON Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:02 PM

501 North CLINTON Street

501 North Clinton Street · (312) 335-3233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 North Clinton Street, Chicago, IL 60654
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1901 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
Enjoy breathtaking city & river views from this open & bright north facing unit in Kinzie Park Tower, this impeccabley maintained and generously sized space features an open kitchen, huge balcony, abundant closet space & additional strorage, all of this located in a private gated full amenity river front community with a 24 hour door staff, pool, huge sun deck, recently upgraded exercise room, party room, dry clearners, bike storage, private river walk, full security staff, and much more, this incredible unit is just steps to the loop, EBC, blue line, green line, highway, metra, & all River North can offer & a heated parking space is available for an additional $200

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 North CLINTON Street have any available units?
501 North CLINTON Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 North CLINTON Street have?
Some of 501 North CLINTON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 North CLINTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 North CLINTON Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 North CLINTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 501 North CLINTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 501 North CLINTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 501 North CLINTON Street does offer parking.
Does 501 North CLINTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 North CLINTON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 North CLINTON Street have a pool?
Yes, 501 North CLINTON Street has a pool.
Does 501 North CLINTON Street have accessible units?
No, 501 North CLINTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 North CLINTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 North CLINTON Street has units with dishwashers.
