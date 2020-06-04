501 North CLINTON Street

Amenities

Enjoy breathtaking city & river views from this open & bright north facing unit in Kinzie Park Tower, this impeccabley maintained and generously sized space features an open kitchen, huge balcony, abundant closet space & additional strorage, all of this located in a private gated full amenity river front community with a 24 hour door staff, pool, huge sun deck, recently upgraded exercise room, party room, dry clearners, bike storage, private river walk, full security staff, and much more, this incredible unit is just steps to the loop, EBC, blue line, green line, highway, metra, & all River North can offer & a heated parking space is available for an additional $200