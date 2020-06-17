All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 500 N State St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
500 N State St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

500 N State St

500 North State Street · (319) 573-5744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

500 North State Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3030 · Avail. now

$3,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
ASAP! Best Priced 1bd In River North! HUGE Balcony - Property Id: 205459

HUGE 1bed
Heart of River North! Walkable to Night life, Merchandise Mart, Hubbard Street, East Bank Club, the Loop, and more!!
Quartz counters
Stainless steel appliances
Balcony
Floor to ceiling windows & great view

Price reflects 1mo free on 12 mo lease

Fitness center and basketball course
Resident lounge and clubroom
Rooftop deck
Outdoor pool
Private cabanas
Private dog park

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 170 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!

Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205459
Property Id 205459

(RLNE5766475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 N State St have any available units?
500 N State St has a unit available for $3,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 N State St have?
Some of 500 N State St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 N State St currently offering any rent specials?
500 N State St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 N State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 N State St is pet friendly.
Does 500 N State St offer parking?
No, 500 N State St does not offer parking.
Does 500 N State St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 N State St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 N State St have a pool?
Yes, 500 N State St has a pool.
Does 500 N State St have accessible units?
No, 500 N State St does not have accessible units.
Does 500 N State St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 N State St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 500 N State St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Covington
4600 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
1647 N Milwaukee
1647 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
1405 West Belden Ave.
1405 W Belden Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
1919-31 W Winona
1919 West Winona Street
Chicago, IL 60640
Pangea Commons - 5015 S Champlain
5015 S Champlain Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Halsted Flats Apartments
3740 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60613
Pangea 8308 S Ingleside Avenue Apartments
8308 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity