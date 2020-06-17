500 N State St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym pool hot tub

ASAP! Best Priced 1bd In River North! HUGE Balcony - Property Id: 205459



HUGE 1bed

Heart of River North! Walkable to Night life, Merchandise Mart, Hubbard Street, East Bank Club, the Loop, and more!!

Quartz counters

Stainless steel appliances

Balcony

Floor to ceiling windows & great view



Price reflects 1mo free on 12 mo lease



Fitness center and basketball course

Resident lounge and clubroom

Rooftop deck

Outdoor pool

Private cabanas

Private dog park



Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker

Downtown Apartment Company LLC.



