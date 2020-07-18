All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:31 PM

4960 N Marine Drive

4960 North Marine Drive · (708) 789-9591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4960 North Marine Drive, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
clubhouse
business center
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
This is a full amenities building featuring 24-hour door staff, onsite management, large workout facility, business center, newly remodeled community room, package/parcel receiving, huge beautiful roof-top with a panoramic view of Lake Michigan. Monthly heat and electricity included in the rental price. The building is in a great location step away from the lake and park. Public Transportation at the front(bus) and 3 blocks away from the EL. This is a sunny 1 bed 1 bath unit on the top floor of lakefront condo bldg. Located just steps from Foster Beach, panoramic view of the lake from rooftop deck just one floor up. The unit also provides an open kitchen with island and oak-faced cabinets; a large bedroom with plenty of closet space; carpet in the living room; and storage locker on the same floor. Agent own interest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4960 N Marine Drive have any available units?
4960 N Marine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4960 N Marine Drive have?
Some of 4960 N Marine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4960 N Marine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4960 N Marine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4960 N Marine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4960 N Marine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4960 N Marine Drive offer parking?
No, 4960 N Marine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4960 N Marine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4960 N Marine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4960 N Marine Drive have a pool?
No, 4960 N Marine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4960 N Marine Drive have accessible units?
No, 4960 N Marine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4960 N Marine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4960 N Marine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
