4960 N Marine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym

This is a full amenities building featuring 24-hour door staff, onsite management, large workout facility, business center, newly remodeled community room, package/parcel receiving, huge beautiful roof-top with a panoramic view of Lake Michigan. Monthly heat and electricity included in the rental price. The building is in a great location step away from the lake and park. Public Transportation at the front(bus) and 3 blocks away from the EL. This is a sunny 1 bed 1 bath unit on the top floor of lakefront condo bldg. Located just steps from Foster Beach, panoramic view of the lake from rooftop deck just one floor up. The unit also provides an open kitchen with island and oak-faced cabinets; a large bedroom with plenty of closet space; carpet in the living room; and storage locker on the same floor. Agent own interest