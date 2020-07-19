Amenities
INSANE DEAL! 2 MO FREE, W/D, BALCONY, RIVER NORTH! - Property Id: 311210
HUGE 1bed in the heart of River North! Walkable to all the best things! Night life, Merch Mart, East Bank Club, the Loop, and more!!
Quartz counters & stainless steel appliances
Balcony
F-C windows
HW floors
King bed friendly bedroom
W/d!
Price reflects 2 mo free on 18 mo lease - incredible deal!!
Amenities -
Fitness center and basketball course
Resident lounge and clubroom
Rooftop deck with fireplace, firepit and lounge areas
Outdoor pool
Private dog park
CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings!
Aysha Hackert
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/490-n-state-st-chicago-il/311210
Property Id 311210
(RLNE5947980)