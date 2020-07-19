All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

490 N State St

490 North State Street · (319) 573-5744
Location

490 North State Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2208 · Avail. now

$2,208

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
pool
hot tub
INSANE DEAL! 2 MO FREE, W/D, BALCONY, RIVER NORTH! - Property Id: 311210

HUGE 1bed in the heart of River North! Walkable to all the best things! Night life, Merch Mart, East Bank Club, the Loop, and more!!
Quartz counters & stainless steel appliances
Balcony
F-C windows
HW floors
King bed friendly bedroom
W/d!

Price reflects 2 mo free on 18 mo lease - incredible deal!!
Amenities -
Fitness center and basketball course
Resident lounge and clubroom 
Rooftop deck with fireplace, firepit and lounge areas
Outdoor pool 
Private dog park
Aysha Hackert
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 N State St have any available units?
490 N State St has a unit available for $2,208 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 490 N State St have?
Some of 490 N State St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 490 N State St currently offering any rent specials?
490 N State St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 N State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 490 N State St is pet friendly.
Does 490 N State St offer parking?
No, 490 N State St does not offer parking.
Does 490 N State St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 490 N State St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 N State St have a pool?
Yes, 490 N State St has a pool.
Does 490 N State St have accessible units?
No, 490 N State St does not have accessible units.
Does 490 N State St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 490 N State St has units with dishwashers.
