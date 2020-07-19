490 N State St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park fire pit gym pool hot tub

INSANE DEAL! 2 MO FREE, W/D, BALCONY, RIVER NORTH!



HUGE 1bed in the heart of River North! Walkable to all the best things! Night life, Merch Mart, East Bank Club, the Loop, and more!!

Quartz counters & stainless steel appliances

Balcony

F-C windows

HW floors

King bed friendly bedroom

W/d!



Price reflects 2 mo free on 18 mo lease - incredible deal!!

Amenities -

Fitness center and basketball course

Resident lounge and clubroom

Rooftop deck with fireplace, firepit and lounge areas

Outdoor pool

Private dog park

Aysha Hackert

Downtown Apartment Company LLC.



