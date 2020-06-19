4816 N Monticello 2

Amenities

Brown Line - New Gut-Rehab!! - Property Id: 60474



NEW 2br/1ba w/in unit Washer&Dryer! Large Bedrooms and Living Space. Kimball Brown Line

Brand NEW Rehab! Two Bedroom, One Bath Apartment w/Beautiful Finishes. This building is just hitting the market and finishing up for your move in. You will be the 1st!



This spacious unit is detailed with freshly painted grey walls, white trim, large living space and bedrooms to fit a king.



Seven minute walk to Kimball Brown Line.



Amenities Include: NEW

-Central Heat/Air

-In Unit Washer & Dryer

-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher & Microwave

-Espresso Wood Cabinetry

-White Quartz Countertops

-Spa-tiled Bathroom

-Spacious Bedrooms

-Modern Lighting Fixtures

-Ample Closet Space

-Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout



Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



Contact us today to schedule your private showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/60474

No Dogs Allowed



