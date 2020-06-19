All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
4816 N Monticello 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4816 N Monticello 2

4816 North Monticello Avenue · (773) 357-7733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4816 North Monticello Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Brown Line - New Gut-Rehab!! - Property Id: 60474

NEW 2br/1ba w/in unit Washer&Dryer! Large Bedrooms and Living Space. Kimball Brown Line
Brand NEW Rehab! Two Bedroom, One Bath Apartment w/Beautiful Finishes. This building is just hitting the market and finishing up for your move in. You will be the 1st!

This spacious unit is detailed with freshly painted grey walls, white trim, large living space and bedrooms to fit a king.

Seven minute walk to Kimball Brown Line.

Amenities Include: NEW
-Central Heat/Air
-In Unit Washer & Dryer
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher & Microwave
-Espresso Wood Cabinetry
-White Quartz Countertops
-Spa-tiled Bathroom
-Spacious Bedrooms
-Modern Lighting Fixtures
-Ample Closet Space
-Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout

Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

Contact us today to schedule your private showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/60474
Property Id 60474

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5706629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4816 N Monticello 2 have any available units?
4816 N Monticello 2 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4816 N Monticello 2 have?
Some of 4816 N Monticello 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4816 N Monticello 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4816 N Monticello 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 N Monticello 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4816 N Monticello 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4816 N Monticello 2 offer parking?
No, 4816 N Monticello 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4816 N Monticello 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4816 N Monticello 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 N Monticello 2 have a pool?
No, 4816 N Monticello 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4816 N Monticello 2 have accessible units?
No, 4816 N Monticello 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 N Monticello 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4816 N Monticello 2 has units with dishwashers.
