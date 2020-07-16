All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4746 North Malden Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

4746 North Malden Street

4746 North Malden Street · No Longer Available
Location

4746 North Malden Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly Remodeled 1st Floor, 3 Bed / 2 Bath plus Sunroom, 1300sf w Central Heat & Air, In-Unit Laundry, Rear Deck. New Kitchen SS appliances, quartz counters. Pets allowed. Parking Avail $60. 650+ credit score required, 700+preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4746 North Malden Street have any available units?
4746 North Malden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4746 North Malden Street have?
Some of 4746 North Malden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4746 North Malden Street currently offering any rent specials?
4746 North Malden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4746 North Malden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4746 North Malden Street is pet friendly.
Does 4746 North Malden Street offer parking?
Yes, 4746 North Malden Street offers parking.
Does 4746 North Malden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4746 North Malden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4746 North Malden Street have a pool?
No, 4746 North Malden Street does not have a pool.
Does 4746 North Malden Street have accessible units?
No, 4746 North Malden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4746 North Malden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4746 North Malden Street has units with dishwashers.
