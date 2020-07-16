Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4746 North Malden Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4746 North Malden Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4746 North Malden Street
4746 North Malden Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4746 North Malden Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly Remodeled 1st Floor, 3 Bed / 2 Bath plus Sunroom, 1300sf w Central Heat & Air, In-Unit Laundry, Rear Deck. New Kitchen SS appliances, quartz counters. Pets allowed. Parking Avail $60. 650+ credit score required, 700+preferred.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4746 North Malden Street have any available units?
4746 North Malden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4746 North Malden Street have?
Some of 4746 North Malden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4746 North Malden Street currently offering any rent specials?
4746 North Malden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4746 North Malden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4746 North Malden Street is pet friendly.
Does 4746 North Malden Street offer parking?
Yes, 4746 North Malden Street offers parking.
Does 4746 North Malden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4746 North Malden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4746 North Malden Street have a pool?
No, 4746 North Malden Street does not have a pool.
Does 4746 North Malden Street have accessible units?
No, 4746 North Malden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4746 North Malden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4746 North Malden Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Medical District Apartments
901 S Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60607
Fullerton Lofts
1509 West Fullerton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Wicker Park Connection
1640 West Division Street
Chicago, IL 60622
L Logan Square
2211 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
1000 N. LASALLE
1000 N Lasalle Blvd
Chicago, IL 60610
1145-49 N LeClaire Ave
1145 N Leclaire Ave
Chicago, IL 60651
701 S Karlov Ave
701 S Karlov Ave
Chicago, IL 60624
6715 S Dorchester
6715 S Dorchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
Similar Pages
Chicago 1 Bedrooms
Chicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Chicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Evanston, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Schaumburg, IL
Wheaton, IL
Lombard, IL
Mount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Palatine, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, IL
Glenview, IL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lakeview
Near North Side
Lincoln Park
Hyde Park
Austin
Near West Side
Lincoln Square
Uptown
Apartments Near Colleges
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State University
Roosevelt University
University of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College