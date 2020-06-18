4745 Dover

Amenities
Four bedroom, three bath duplex up in Edgewater walkup features large combination living and dining rooms, hardwood floors, beautifully upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas oven/range, built in microwave, dishwasher, upgraded fridge with ice/water dispenser, large living and ding rooms, king and queen size bedrooms, good closet space, upgraded bathrooms with Jacuzzi tub, garage parking, and more! Truly a must see! Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease