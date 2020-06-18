All apartments in Chicago
4745 Dover

4745 N Dover St · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4745 N Dover St, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Four bedroom, three bath duplex up in Edgewater walkup features large combination living and dining rooms, hardwood floors, beautifully upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas oven/range, built in microwave, dishwasher, upgraded fridge with ice/water dispenser, large living and ding rooms, king and queen size bedrooms, good closet space, upgraded bathrooms with Jacuzzi tub, garage parking, and more! Truly a must see! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4745 Dover have any available units?
4745 Dover has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4745 Dover have?
Some of 4745 Dover's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4745 Dover currently offering any rent specials?
4745 Dover isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4745 Dover pet-friendly?
No, 4745 Dover is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4745 Dover offer parking?
Yes, 4745 Dover does offer parking.
Does 4745 Dover have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4745 Dover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4745 Dover have a pool?
No, 4745 Dover does not have a pool.
Does 4745 Dover have accessible units?
No, 4745 Dover does not have accessible units.
Does 4745 Dover have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4745 Dover has units with dishwashers.
