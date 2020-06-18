All apartments in Chicago
4737 N Leavitt St 2N

4737 North Leavitt Street · (773) 491-1713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4737 North Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2N · Avail. Jul 1

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Unit 2N Available 07/01/20 Rehabbed 2 BR/1 BA In Lincoln Square - Property Id: 283172

Rehabbed 2 BR/1 BA In Lincoln Square Location! In-unit W/D, Central Heating / Air
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in convenient Lincoln Square location. Quick walk to Public Transportation, Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment.

Updated Features Include:

-In-Unit Washer/Dryer
-Central Heat/AC
-Open concept kitchen / living area
- Dishwasher
-Hardwood floors throughout!
-Spa Tiled Bathroom

Parking available for an additional monthly rate $125

Available July 1st!

$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283172
Property Id 283172

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5791935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4737 N Leavitt St 2N have any available units?
4737 N Leavitt St 2N has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4737 N Leavitt St 2N have?
Some of 4737 N Leavitt St 2N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4737 N Leavitt St 2N currently offering any rent specials?
4737 N Leavitt St 2N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4737 N Leavitt St 2N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4737 N Leavitt St 2N is pet friendly.
Does 4737 N Leavitt St 2N offer parking?
Yes, 4737 N Leavitt St 2N does offer parking.
Does 4737 N Leavitt St 2N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4737 N Leavitt St 2N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4737 N Leavitt St 2N have a pool?
No, 4737 N Leavitt St 2N does not have a pool.
Does 4737 N Leavitt St 2N have accessible units?
No, 4737 N Leavitt St 2N does not have accessible units.
Does 4737 N Leavitt St 2N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4737 N Leavitt St 2N has units with dishwashers.
