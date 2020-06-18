4737 N Leavitt St 2N

Amenities
Unit 2N Available 07/01/20 Rehabbed 2 BR/1 BA In Lincoln Square - Property Id: 283172
Rehabbed 2 BR/1 BA In Lincoln Square Location! In-unit W/D, Central Heating / Air
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in convenient Lincoln Square location. Quick walk to Public Transportation, Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment.
Updated Features Include:
-In-Unit Washer/Dryer
-Central Heat/AC
-Open concept kitchen / living area
- Dishwasher
-Hardwood floors throughout!
-Spa Tiled Bathroom
Parking available for an additional monthly rate $125
Available July 1st!
$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283172
Property Id 283172
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5791935)