4737 N Leavitt St 2N

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

Unit 2N Available 07/01/20 Rehabbed 2 BR/1 BA In Lincoln Square - Property Id: 283172



Rehabbed 2 BR/1 BA In Lincoln Square Location! In-unit W/D, Central Heating / Air

Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in convenient Lincoln Square location. Quick walk to Public Transportation, Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment.



Updated Features Include:



-In-Unit Washer/Dryer

-Central Heat/AC

-Open concept kitchen / living area

- Dishwasher

-Hardwood floors throughout!

-Spa Tiled Bathroom



Parking available for an additional monthly rate $125



Available July 1st!



$70 Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283172

