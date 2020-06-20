All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

4716 N Sheridan Rd

4716 North Sheridan Road · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4716 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1595 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Two Bed/Two bath - Near Red Line -In unit laundry - Property Id: 291074

Gorgeous two bedroom, two bathroom apartment available in the Uptown neighborhood for April 1, 2016. Features in hardwood floors, tons of closet space, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Three to four blocks from the Lawrence Red Line Stop. Sorry no pets!

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291074
Property Id 291074

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 N Sheridan Rd have any available units?
4716 N Sheridan Rd has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4716 N Sheridan Rd have?
Some of 4716 N Sheridan Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4716 N Sheridan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4716 N Sheridan Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 N Sheridan Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4716 N Sheridan Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4716 N Sheridan Rd offer parking?
No, 4716 N Sheridan Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4716 N Sheridan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4716 N Sheridan Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 N Sheridan Rd have a pool?
No, 4716 N Sheridan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4716 N Sheridan Rd have accessible units?
No, 4716 N Sheridan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 N Sheridan Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4716 N Sheridan Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
