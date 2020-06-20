4716 N Sheridan Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Two Bed/Two bath - Near Red Line -In unit laundry - Property Id: 291074



Gorgeous two bedroom, two bathroom apartment available in the Uptown neighborhood for April 1, 2016. Features in hardwood floors, tons of closet space, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Three to four blocks from the Lawrence Red Line Stop. Sorry no pets!



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291074

Property Id 291074



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5820343)