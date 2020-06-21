All apartments in Chicago
4711 N Monticello Ave Garden

4711 North Monticello Avenue · (773) 616-3216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4711 North Monticello Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Garden · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
4711 N Monticello - Property Id: 297432

Big Garden apartment, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, available now in Albany Park. "One parking spot is included with the rent". Newly remodeled !! Separate living and dining rooms perfect for entertaining or everyday life. Laminate floors throughout the living room, dining room and both bedrooms. Brand new kitchen space with Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher, stove and refrigerator,Granite Countertops, brand new furnace and hot water tank. The apartment has a brand new washer and dryer in the unit. It has a shared outdoor space in the back of the building. One parking spot is included with the rent. It's a commuter's dream; close to the CTA Kimball brown line. Tenants pay heat and electricity; owner pays water. For deposit & fees ~ Contact Manager. Come home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297432
Property Id 297432

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5846999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4711 N Monticello Ave Garden have any available units?
4711 N Monticello Ave Garden has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4711 N Monticello Ave Garden have?
Some of 4711 N Monticello Ave Garden's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4711 N Monticello Ave Garden currently offering any rent specials?
4711 N Monticello Ave Garden isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4711 N Monticello Ave Garden pet-friendly?
No, 4711 N Monticello Ave Garden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4711 N Monticello Ave Garden offer parking?
Yes, 4711 N Monticello Ave Garden does offer parking.
Does 4711 N Monticello Ave Garden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4711 N Monticello Ave Garden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4711 N Monticello Ave Garden have a pool?
No, 4711 N Monticello Ave Garden does not have a pool.
Does 4711 N Monticello Ave Garden have accessible units?
No, 4711 N Monticello Ave Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 4711 N Monticello Ave Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4711 N Monticello Ave Garden has units with dishwashers.
