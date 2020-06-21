4711 N Monticello Ave Garden

Amenities

Big Garden apartment, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, available now in Albany Park. "One parking spot is included with the rent". Newly remodeled !! Separate living and dining rooms perfect for entertaining or everyday life. Laminate floors throughout the living room, dining room and both bedrooms. Brand new kitchen space with Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher, stove and refrigerator,Granite Countertops, brand new furnace and hot water tank. The apartment has a brand new washer and dryer in the unit. It has a shared outdoor space in the back of the building. One parking spot is included with the rent. It's a commuter's dream; close to the CTA Kimball brown line. Tenants pay heat and electricity; owner pays water. For deposit & fees ~ Contact Manager. Come home!

No Pets Allowed



