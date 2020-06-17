All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4706 N RACINE 3-E

4706 North Racine Avenue · (773) 580-0710
Location

4706 North Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3-E · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 3-E Available 08/01/20 Spacious One Bedroom in Uptown - Property Id: 298374

Spacious One Bedroom in Uptown
Fantastic 1 & 2 bedroom 1 bath apartments featuring a Prime Uptown location tucked away on quite Racine Ave. These units feature free heat, hardwood floors, spacious living, tall ceilings, large bedrooms with ample closet and storage space, laundry is onsite, and Red Line is a short walk away! *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298374
Property Id 298374

(RLNE5847572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

