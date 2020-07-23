Amenities
COMPLETELY REMODELED ONE BED STEPS TO BROWN LINE - Property Id: 320958
Location: 4651 N Manor ave, Ravenswood Manor 60625
Rent: $1325
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!
This third floor walk up is located on the quiet Ravenswood Manor street, just blocks to Francisco Brown Line. Heat and water are included in monthly rent. Separate kitchen is upgraded with SS appliances. Unit features dining area, sunny living room, queen size bedroom and ample closet space.
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4651-n-manor-ave-chicago-il/320958
Property Id 320958
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5950677)