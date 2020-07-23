Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils microwave

COMPLETELY REMODELED ONE BED STEPS TO BROWN LINE - Property Id: 320958



Location: 4651 N Manor ave, Ravenswood Manor 60625

Rent: $1325

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats only

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!



This third floor walk up is located on the quiet Ravenswood Manor street, just blocks to Francisco Brown Line. Heat and water are included in monthly rent. Separate kitchen is upgraded with SS appliances. Unit features dining area, sunny living room, queen size bedroom and ample closet space.



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4651-n-manor-ave-chicago-il/320958

No Dogs Allowed



