Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4651 N Manor Ave

4651 North Manor Avenue · (224) 226-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4651 North Manor Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1325 · Avail. now

$1,325

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
COMPLETELY REMODELED ONE BED STEPS TO BROWN LINE - Property Id: 320958

Location: 4651 N Manor ave, Ravenswood Manor 60625
Rent: $1325
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!

This third floor walk up is located on the quiet Ravenswood Manor street, just blocks to Francisco Brown Line. Heat and water are included in monthly rent. Separate kitchen is upgraded with SS appliances. Unit features dining area, sunny living room, queen size bedroom and ample closet space.

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4651-n-manor-ave-chicago-il/320958
Property Id 320958

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5950677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4651 N Manor Ave have any available units?
4651 N Manor Ave has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4651 N Manor Ave have?
Some of 4651 N Manor Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4651 N Manor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4651 N Manor Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4651 N Manor Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4651 N Manor Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4651 N Manor Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4651 N Manor Ave offers parking.
Does 4651 N Manor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4651 N Manor Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4651 N Manor Ave have a pool?
No, 4651 N Manor Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4651 N Manor Ave have accessible units?
No, 4651 N Manor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4651 N Manor Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4651 N Manor Ave has units with dishwashers.
