All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4607 North Dover Street - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4607 North Dover Street - 3
Last updated April 7 2020 at 5:02 PM

4607 North Dover Street - 3

4607 North Dover Street · (312) 282-3336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4607 North Dover Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
media room
Free heat and in-unit washer/dryer! A beautifully rehabbed, sunny 700 sf two bedroom located in the serene Dover Court complex in the Sheridan Park/Uptown area. Available ASAP. Unit includes a remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances (w/ dishwasher), quartz counters and pantry nook. The upgraded bathroom area includes a deep, soaking tub. Hardwood floors throughout . Storage included. The property is on a quiet , tree-lined street and features historic character (including fountains and outdoor shared patio areas) combined with modern unit finishes. Fitness room in building! Lots of dining/entertainment options nearby (94 Walk Score!) including Band of Bohemia, Anna Maria Pasteria, Demera Ethiopian, Riveria Theatre, etc. Short walk to Starbucks, Hopleaf, etc. Mariano's and Jewel grocery only blocks away. Steps to Chase Park. 8-minute walk to the CTA Brown line train and a 10-minute bike ride to the lakefront. Cat or small dog (over two years, under 50 lbs, breed restrictions) considered with extra fee. Lots of on-street parking in front.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4607 North Dover Street - 3 have any available units?
4607 North Dover Street - 3 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4607 North Dover Street - 3 have?
Some of 4607 North Dover Street - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4607 North Dover Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4607 North Dover Street - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 North Dover Street - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4607 North Dover Street - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4607 North Dover Street - 3 offer parking?
No, 4607 North Dover Street - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 4607 North Dover Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4607 North Dover Street - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 North Dover Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 4607 North Dover Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4607 North Dover Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 4607 North Dover Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4607 North Dover Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4607 North Dover Street - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4607 North Dover Street - 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside at 2727
2727 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
2834-38 N Orchard
2834 North Orchard Street
Chicago, IL 60657
801 W Cornelia
801 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1246 W Pratt
1246 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
55 W Chestnut
55 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue
5128 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
8155 S Maryland Ave
8155 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
5300 S Drexel
5300 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity