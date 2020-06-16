4607 North Dover Street - 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry media room

Free heat and in-unit washer/dryer! A beautifully rehabbed, sunny 700 sf two bedroom located in the serene Dover Court complex in the Sheridan Park/Uptown area. Available ASAP. Unit includes a remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances (w/ dishwasher), quartz counters and pantry nook. The upgraded bathroom area includes a deep, soaking tub. Hardwood floors throughout . Storage included. The property is on a quiet , tree-lined street and features historic character (including fountains and outdoor shared patio areas) combined with modern unit finishes. Fitness room in building! Lots of dining/entertainment options nearby (94 Walk Score!) including Band of Bohemia, Anna Maria Pasteria, Demera Ethiopian, Riveria Theatre, etc. Short walk to Starbucks, Hopleaf, etc. Mariano's and Jewel grocery only blocks away. Steps to Chase Park. 8-minute walk to the CTA Brown line train and a 10-minute bike ride to the lakefront. Cat or small dog (over two years, under 50 lbs, breed restrictions) considered with extra fee. Lots of on-street parking in front.