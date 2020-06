4603 North Dover

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED, UPGRADED, NEWER RENOVATION, UTILITIES INCLUDED, FLEXIBLE LEASE. GREAT VALUE ON THIS SPACIOUS, LUXURIOUS, BRIGHT, & FULLY UPGRADED/RENOVATED TOP FLOOR 1 BR IN RECENTLY RENOVATED AMAZING LANDSCAPED COURTYARD BUILDING. ***RENT INCLUDES HEAT, ALL BUILDING AMENITIES INCLUDING FITNESS CENTER, STORAGE CAGE, AND BIKE STORAGE. FULLY UPGRADED, IMMACULATE UNIT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & CHERRY CABINETS; MARBLE FINISHED BATH, WASHER/ DRYER IN-UNIT, 37" WALL-MOUNTED HIGH-DEFINITION LCD TV, CALIFORNIA CLOSET ORGANIZERS, CUSTOM LIGHTING, AND CUSTOM PAINTED. 2 PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACES INCLUDING A BALCONY OFF THE LIVING ROOM AND A DECK OFF THE KITCHEN. PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED COURTYARD BUILDING WITH FOUNTAINS AND BRICK PAVERS FEATURES FITNESS CENTER, STORAGE CAGE, BIKE STORAGE. IT'S LIKE COMING HOME TO A PARK LIKE SETTING - ONE OF THE LARGEST COURTYARDS IN THE CITY !! TREETOP AND COURTYARD VIEWS WITH TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT. SECURE BUILDING WITH GATED ENTRANCE. CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION (INCLUDING RED LINE, METRA, BROWN LINE, EXPRESS BUSES). MINUTES TO LAKEFRONT/BEACH, SOUTHPORT AND ANDERSONVILLE SHOPPING, WALK TO WRIGLEY FIELD & WRIGLEYVILLE NIGHTLIFE, AND LINCOLN SQUARE DINING. ALSO STEPS TO NEIGHBORHOOD RESTAURANTS/COFFEE SPOTS, CHASE PARK, AND SUPER TARGET STORE ! PARKING AVAILABLE FOR $110/ MONTH. FLEXIBLE LEASE, AVAILABLE JANUARY 1. CALL LARRY (312) 927-0257



Terms: One year lease