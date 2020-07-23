All apartments in Chicago
4601 N Ravenswood Ave 408
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4601 N Ravenswood Ave 408

4601 North Ravenswood Avenue · (417) 234-0684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4601 North Ravenswood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 408 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
new construction
package receiving
Unit 408 Available 09/01/20 Ravenswood One bed / One bath - Property Id: 313828

Beautiful new construction building in the absolute heart of Ravenswood. 4601 N Ravenswood offers luxury finished units, heated parking garage, panoramic rooftop deck, fitness room, secured entry, and a package receiving area. The apartments have gorgeous finishes with Subzero Stainless appliances, Quartz countertops, modern light fixtures, huge windows, central heat and air, washer dryer in unit, hardwood floors, and many feature private balconies of their own. The building is located steps from many great restaurants, Marianos and other stores, the Ravenswood Metra, Montrose brown line station, and the bus system.

Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.
Broker: Andrew Lowrance
**Application fees are non-refundable, please reach out to us before you apply to verify credit and income requirements**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4601-n-ravenswood-ave-chicago-il-unit-408/313828
Property Id 313828

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5942067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 408 have any available units?
4601 N Ravenswood Ave 408 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 408 have?
Some of 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 408's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 408 currently offering any rent specials?
4601 N Ravenswood Ave 408 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 408 pet-friendly?
No, 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 408 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 408 offer parking?
Yes, 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 408 offers parking.
Does 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 408 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 408 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 408 have a pool?
No, 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 408 does not have a pool.
Does 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 408 have accessible units?
No, 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 408 does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 408 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 N Ravenswood Ave 408 has units with dishwashers.
