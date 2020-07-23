4601 N Ravenswood Ave 408

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage new construction package receiving

Unit 408 Available 09/01/20 Ravenswood One bed / One bath - Property Id: 313828



Beautiful new construction building in the absolute heart of Ravenswood. 4601 N Ravenswood offers luxury finished units, heated parking garage, panoramic rooftop deck, fitness room, secured entry, and a package receiving area. The apartments have gorgeous finishes with Subzero Stainless appliances, Quartz countertops, modern light fixtures, huge windows, central heat and air, washer dryer in unit, hardwood floors, and many feature private balconies of their own. The building is located steps from many great restaurants, Marianos and other stores, the Ravenswood Metra, Montrose brown line station, and the bus system.



Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.

Broker: Andrew Lowrance

**Application fees are non-refundable, please reach out to us before you apply to verify credit and income requirements**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4601-n-ravenswood-ave-chicago-il-unit-408/313828

No Dogs Allowed



