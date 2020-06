456 North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge dog park elevator gym game room on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access yoga

FLOORPLAN: PENTHOUSE 03 | THREE BEDROOM | THREE BATHROOM | CUSTOM WIDE-PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORING | WRAPAROUND FLOOR-TO-CEILING WINDOWS WITH MESMERIZING PANORAMIC VIEWS | MASTER BED SOAKER TUB & STAND-UP SHOWER WITH VIEWS | FULL-SIZE SIDE-BY-SIDE IN-UNIT WASHER & DRYER WITH LAUNDRY ROOM | TWO LARGE & ONE HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET | NICE BIG BALCONY | NORTHWEST FACING | 1751 SQ FT APARTMENT FEATURES: Luxury Lives Here... OPEN THE DOOR TO ANY ONE OF OUR RESIDENCES AND THE FIRST THING YOU LL SEE IS THE VIEW THE SHIMMERING LAKE, THE BREATHTAKING CITY, THE CERULEAN SKY. NOW, TAKE ANOTHER LOOK AND YOU LL SEE SOMETHING EVEN MORE AMAZING: DETAILS THAT HAVE BEEN PORED OVER TO ENSURE BOTH TIMELESS BEAUTY AND ULTIMATE COMFORT. KITCHENS spacious & livable Elegant quartz countertops Bosch stainless steel appliances French door refrigerators Slide-in gas ranges Cabinets in dark or light finish Kohler undermount sinks 500 mbps internet service Nest thermostats VIEWS lake, city & sky Our residences are designed to maximize views with floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious balconies (in select residences). LIVING SPACES modern & elegant Our residences are thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind, equally suited to entertaining or relaxing. Here you ll find gracious open layouts, wood plank flooring, spacious bedrooms and roomy walk-in closets. BATHROOMS streamlined & luxurious Grohe fixtures Kohler undermount sinks Bathtubs in most residences PHENOMENAL BUILDING AMENITIES: HOWEVER YOU DEFINE LUXURY, OUR AMENITIES DELIVER POOL & CABANAS LOUNGE WITH FIREPLACE CLUB ROOM WITH BILLIARDS SKY DECK PRIVATE DINING ROOM OUTDOOR GRILLING AREAS FITNESS CENTER WITH SPIN & YOGA ROOM DEMONSTRATION KITCHEN DOG RUN & PET SPA ON-SITE RETAIL Perfection is Personal... HOW DO YOU DEFINE PERFECTION? FOR SOME, IT S THE PROMISE OF AN INVIGORATING SWIM AT DUSK. FOR OTHERS, IT S THE SERENITY OF A YOGA STUDIO ON SUNDAY MORNING. WITH NEARLY AN ACRE OF AMENITY SPACE READY AND WAITING, WE RE CONFIDENT YOU LL FIND THE PERFECT SPACE TO CALL YOUR OWN.



Terms: One year lease