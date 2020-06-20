4522 N Greenview Ave 1A

Amenities
Brand New Updated 1 bed / 1 bath in Ravenswood - Property Id: 285711
***Brand new Rehabbed Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances + dishwasher***
This spacious 2nd floor 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom is located right on the border of Ravenswood and Sheridan Park. This location provides the benefit of living on a quiet tree-lined street, but is just steps away from great bars and restaurants on ashland and Montrose! A 12 minute walk to the Wilson purple / red line station, Ravenswood metra station, and an 11 minute walk to the Montrose brown line station gives you easy access to the entire city of Chicago!
Address: 4522 N. Greenview
Price: $1,275
Available: Now!
Features:
Hardwood floors throughout
Queen sized bedroom
Radiated heat (included in the rent)
Fully Rehabbed Kitchen!!
Pet friendly
Laundry is on-site
No Security Deposit!
Contact:
Orion Olsen
Peak Realty Chicago
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285711
(RLNE5802037)