All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4522 N Greenview Ave 1A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4522 N Greenview Ave 1A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4522 N Greenview Ave 1A

4522 North Greenview Avenue · (612) 419-1006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4522 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1A · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand New Updated 1 bed / 1 bath in Ravenswood - Property Id: 285711

***Brand new Rehabbed Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances + dishwasher***

This spacious 2nd floor 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom is located right on the border of Ravenswood and Sheridan Park. This location provides the benefit of living on a quiet tree-lined street, but is just steps away from great bars and restaurants on ashland and Montrose! A 12 minute walk to the Wilson purple / red line station, Ravenswood metra station, and an 11 minute walk to the Montrose brown line station gives you easy access to the entire city of Chicago!

Address: 4522 N. Greenview
Price: $1,275
Available: Now!

Features:

Hardwood floors throughout
Queen sized bedroom
Radiated heat (included in the rent)
Fully Rehabbed Kitchen!!
Pet friendly
Laundry is on-site
No Security Deposit!

Contact:
Orion Olsen
Peak Realty Chicago
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285711
Property Id 285711

(RLNE5802037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4522 N Greenview Ave 1A have any available units?
4522 N Greenview Ave 1A has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4522 N Greenview Ave 1A have?
Some of 4522 N Greenview Ave 1A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4522 N Greenview Ave 1A currently offering any rent specials?
4522 N Greenview Ave 1A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4522 N Greenview Ave 1A pet-friendly?
No, 4522 N Greenview Ave 1A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4522 N Greenview Ave 1A offer parking?
No, 4522 N Greenview Ave 1A does not offer parking.
Does 4522 N Greenview Ave 1A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4522 N Greenview Ave 1A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4522 N Greenview Ave 1A have a pool?
No, 4522 N Greenview Ave 1A does not have a pool.
Does 4522 N Greenview Ave 1A have accessible units?
No, 4522 N Greenview Ave 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 4522 N Greenview Ave 1A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4522 N Greenview Ave 1A has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4522 N Greenview Ave 1A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside on Roscoe
532 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
1837 W Patterson Ave
1837 W Patterson Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
Marlowe
169 West Huron Street
Chicago, IL 60654
NEXT
347 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
2319 N Southport
2319 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
1600-14 W Belle Plaine
1600 West Belle Plaine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
1819 W Belmont
1819 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity