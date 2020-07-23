4508 North Central Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Albany Park!

4508 N. Central Park presents a great value for a brand new rehab in the middle of Albany Park. Features include new windows, hardwood floors, new kitchens, ceramic tile bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Albany Park which is becoming one of Chicago's hottest neighborhoods boasts quiet tree lined streets, a neighborly feel, and access to a growing array of amenities. ***Photos may be of a similar unit***



