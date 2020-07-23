All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4508 North Central Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4508 North Central Park Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:42 AM

4508 North Central Park Avenue

4508 North Central Park Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1470858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4508 North Central Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Albany Park!
4508 N. Central Park presents a great value for a brand new rehab in the middle of Albany Park. Features include new windows, hardwood floors, new kitchens, ceramic tile bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Albany Park which is becoming one of Chicago's hottest neighborhoods boasts quiet tree lined streets, a neighborly feel, and access to a growing array of amenities. ***Photos may be of a similar unit***

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 North Central Park Avenue have any available units?
4508 North Central Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4508 North Central Park Avenue have?
Some of 4508 North Central Park Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 North Central Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4508 North Central Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 North Central Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4508 North Central Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4508 North Central Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 4508 North Central Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4508 North Central Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4508 North Central Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 North Central Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 4508 North Central Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4508 North Central Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4508 North Central Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 North Central Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4508 North Central Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4508 North Central Park Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

465 North Park
465 North Park Drive
Chicago, IL 60611
1369 E. Hyde Park Blvd
1369 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
417 W Roscoe St
417 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
1801 N Dayton
1801 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614
1458-60 W Grace
1458 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
Catalyst
123 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661
Roosevelt Collection Lofts
1135 S Delano Ct E
Chicago, IL 60607
3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt.
3915 North Janssen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity