Last updated March 8 2020 at 2:45 AM

4500 N SHERIDAN

4500 North Sheridan Road · (708) 469-9160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4500 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must See Beautiful 2BR Available in Uptown! Don't Miss Out!
Amazing spacious 2 bedroom apartment featuring remodeled kitchen with dishwasher, updated bathroom, great closet space, hardwood floors, thermo windows, great natural light, ceiling fans, select buildings have a large back porch and much more. Central Heat & Air! Laundry In Unit! Cats & small dogs welcome. Walking distance to transportation, shopping, entertainment and Lake Michigan.*Photos might be of a similar unit in building. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 N SHERIDAN have any available units?
4500 N SHERIDAN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 N SHERIDAN have?
Some of 4500 N SHERIDAN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 N SHERIDAN currently offering any rent specials?
4500 N SHERIDAN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 N SHERIDAN pet-friendly?
Yes, 4500 N SHERIDAN is pet friendly.
Does 4500 N SHERIDAN offer parking?
No, 4500 N SHERIDAN does not offer parking.
Does 4500 N SHERIDAN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4500 N SHERIDAN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 N SHERIDAN have a pool?
No, 4500 N SHERIDAN does not have a pool.
Does 4500 N SHERIDAN have accessible units?
No, 4500 N SHERIDAN does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 N SHERIDAN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 N SHERIDAN has units with dishwashers.
