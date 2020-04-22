4500 N SHERIDAN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must See Beautiful 2BR Available in Uptown! Don't Miss Out!

Amazing spacious 2 bedroom apartment featuring remodeled kitchen with dishwasher, updated bathroom, great closet space, hardwood floors, thermo windows, great natural light, ceiling fans, select buildings have a large back porch and much more. Central Heat & Air! Laundry In Unit! Cats & small dogs welcome. Walking distance to transportation, shopping, entertainment and Lake Michigan.*Photos might be of a similar unit in building. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.