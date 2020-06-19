All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

445 W Barry Ave 311A

445 W Barry Ave · (773) 629-1316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

445 W Barry Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 311A · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Lovely 1 Bedroom Apartment in East Lakeview! - Property Id: 195106

Charming 1 bedroom Apartment features large living room, spacious kitchen, tons of closet space. Building features laundry facility, rooftop deck, bike storage, rec room with football and ping pong tables. Parking available for additional fee. Short walk to Lake Michigan. Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 W Barry Ave 311A have any available units?
445 W Barry Ave 311A has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 W Barry Ave 311A have?
Some of 445 W Barry Ave 311A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 W Barry Ave 311A currently offering any rent specials?
445 W Barry Ave 311A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 W Barry Ave 311A pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 W Barry Ave 311A is pet friendly.
Does 445 W Barry Ave 311A offer parking?
Yes, 445 W Barry Ave 311A does offer parking.
Does 445 W Barry Ave 311A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 W Barry Ave 311A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 W Barry Ave 311A have a pool?
No, 445 W Barry Ave 311A does not have a pool.
Does 445 W Barry Ave 311A have accessible units?
No, 445 W Barry Ave 311A does not have accessible units.
Does 445 W Barry Ave 311A have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 W Barry Ave 311A does not have units with dishwashers.
