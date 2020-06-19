445 W Barry Ave 311A

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed parking bike storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bike storage

Lovely 1 Bedroom Apartment in East Lakeview! - Property Id: 195106



Charming 1 bedroom Apartment features large living room, spacious kitchen, tons of closet space. Building features laundry facility, rooftop deck, bike storage, rec room with football and ping pong tables. Parking available for additional fee. Short walk to Lake Michigan. Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195106

Property Id 195106



(RLNE5594313)