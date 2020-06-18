All apartments in Chicago
4440 N Sheridan
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:17 AM

4440 N Sheridan

4440 North Sheridan Road · (646) 725-7625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4440 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious & Sunny Renovated 2BR Available in Uptown! This 2 bedroom unit features large bedrooms, spacious living room and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, Beautiful hardwood floors, tons of closet space, great natural light, thermo windows and a large bathroom. Central Air. Laundry On Site. This property is located in close proximity to public transportation, local entertainment, Jewel, Target, Aldi and much more. *Pictures may be of similar unit in building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4440 N Sheridan have any available units?
4440 N Sheridan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4440 N Sheridan have?
Some of 4440 N Sheridan's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4440 N Sheridan currently offering any rent specials?
4440 N Sheridan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4440 N Sheridan pet-friendly?
No, 4440 N Sheridan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4440 N Sheridan offer parking?
No, 4440 N Sheridan does not offer parking.
Does 4440 N Sheridan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4440 N Sheridan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4440 N Sheridan have a pool?
No, 4440 N Sheridan does not have a pool.
Does 4440 N Sheridan have accessible units?
No, 4440 N Sheridan does not have accessible units.
Does 4440 N Sheridan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4440 N Sheridan has units with dishwashers.
