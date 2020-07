Amenities

BRAND NEW North Kenwood 2 BR available NOW! - Property Id: 234708



NEVER LIVED IN! Picturesque North Kenwood New Construction expertly designed and detailed 2 bedroom 2 bath set in intimate boutique 3 unit walk up building features:

-Huge rear deck

-Amazing front windows

-High ceilings

-Stained hardwood floors throughout

-Custom Arctic White Shaker Kitchen

-Quartz Counter tops,

-Professional Stainless appliance package

-Full back splash

-Designer Lighting

-Custom Closets throughout

-Huge bedrooms

-Resort Caliber Bathrooms with Bronze Accents

-Subway Tile

-Over sized Master bath shower

-Washer/Dryer IN UNIT!

-Private Rear Deck & Common Rear Yard

-One parking space INCLUDED!



Tremendous value. Pictures of actual unit which is staged model.

$500 move in per person, $250 pet fee (40 lb max, 1 pet max)

AVAILABLE NOW!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4350-s-berkeley-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/234708

