Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Very large one bedroom apartment with refinished hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room and bedroom. Big eat-in kitchen with newer cabinets, new floors and stainless appliances. Original wood trim. Great building nestled in the heart of popular West Irving Park. All for only $985email, text or call Tim. 847-404-2268. Check out our virtual tour!