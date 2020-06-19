All apartments in Chicago
430 W Surf St 1C

430 W Surf St · (262) 864-3505
Location

430 W Surf St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1C · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3 bed/2 bath in Lakeview - video tour available - Property Id: 271542

This apartment is right on the border between Lakeview East and Lincoln Park. You get to enjoy the best of both neighborhoods! Close proximity to the brown line el, express bus, and Clark bus. Walking distance to dozens of great restaurants, bars, shops, retail and nightlife! This apartment is fully renovated with 3 beds, 2 baths, and laundry in unit. This is a duplexed apartment with the living room, kitchen, a bedroom and bath on the top floor, and 2 more bedrooms and bathroom on the lower level. There are hardwood floors throughout.
-EMAIL OR TEXT INQUIRIES ONLY-
Video showing available upon request
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271542
Property Id 271542

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5861023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 W Surf St 1C have any available units?
430 W Surf St 1C has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 W Surf St 1C have?
Some of 430 W Surf St 1C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 W Surf St 1C currently offering any rent specials?
430 W Surf St 1C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 W Surf St 1C pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 W Surf St 1C is pet friendly.
Does 430 W Surf St 1C offer parking?
No, 430 W Surf St 1C does not offer parking.
Does 430 W Surf St 1C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 W Surf St 1C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 W Surf St 1C have a pool?
No, 430 W Surf St 1C does not have a pool.
Does 430 W Surf St 1C have accessible units?
No, 430 W Surf St 1C does not have accessible units.
Does 430 W Surf St 1C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 W Surf St 1C has units with dishwashers.
