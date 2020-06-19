430 W Surf St 1C

Amenities

3 bed/2 bath in Lakeview



This apartment is right on the border between Lakeview East and Lincoln Park. You get to enjoy the best of both neighborhoods! Close proximity to the brown line el, express bus, and Clark bus. Walking distance to dozens of great restaurants, bars, shops, retail and nightlife! This apartment is fully renovated with 3 beds, 2 baths, and laundry in unit. This is a duplexed apartment with the living room, kitchen, a bedroom and bath on the top floor, and 2 more bedrooms and bathroom on the lower level. There are hardwood floors throughout.

No Dogs Allowed



