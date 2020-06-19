424 W WELLINGTON AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 full bath and 2 1/2 bath townhome in East Lakeview available June 1st! Unit features hardwood floors in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms, large bedrooms, in-unit laundry. Upgraded kitchen featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, range and hood. Tons of natural light, plus parking included! Located on a beautiful residential street and within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, public transportation, Purple and Brown lines at Wellington, and nightlife. MUST SEE!