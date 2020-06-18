All apartments in Chicago
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

4235 N LEAVITT

4235 North Leavitt Street · (917) 232-2277
Location

4235 North Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Totally remodeled 1 bed 1 bath w/ quartz counters, SS appliances, in-unit w/d & central heat/air!
Beautiful gut rehabbed 1 bed 1 bath in awesome North Center location. Refinished hardwood floors throughout, brand new whirlpool appliances, new furnace and central air, in-unit laundry, new kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, soft close drawers, remodeled bathrooms, common deck and backyard. Tons of windows and light! Storage available in basement and reserved parking available ($125/space/month). Pets allowed ($350 fee per pet). Looking for a lease ending 7/31/20 or 3/31/21 (or later).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4235 N LEAVITT have any available units?
4235 N LEAVITT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4235 N LEAVITT have?
Some of 4235 N LEAVITT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4235 N LEAVITT currently offering any rent specials?
4235 N LEAVITT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4235 N LEAVITT pet-friendly?
Yes, 4235 N LEAVITT is pet friendly.
Does 4235 N LEAVITT offer parking?
Yes, 4235 N LEAVITT does offer parking.
Does 4235 N LEAVITT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4235 N LEAVITT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4235 N LEAVITT have a pool?
No, 4235 N LEAVITT does not have a pool.
Does 4235 N LEAVITT have accessible units?
No, 4235 N LEAVITT does not have accessible units.
Does 4235 N LEAVITT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4235 N LEAVITT does not have units with dishwashers.
