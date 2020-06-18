4235 N LEAVITT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Totally remodeled 1 bed 1 bath w/ quartz counters, SS appliances, in-unit w/d & central heat/air!

Beautiful gut rehabbed 1 bed 1 bath in awesome North Center location. Refinished hardwood floors throughout, brand new whirlpool appliances, new furnace and central air, in-unit laundry, new kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, soft close drawers, remodeled bathrooms, common deck and backyard. Tons of windows and light! Storage available in basement and reserved parking available ($125/space/month). Pets allowed ($350 fee per pet). Looking for a lease ending 7/31/20 or 3/31/21 (or later).