Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

4200 N Milwaukee Ave 2

4200 North Milwaukee Avenue · (773) 357-7733
Location

4200 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Super Six Corners - 2020 Rehab - Property Id: 215024

3 Bed/2 Bath LUXURY on Milwaukee at SIX CORNERS!

New Gut Rehab w/In-Unit Laundry & Eat-In Kitchen

New Rehab 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Residence in Beautiful Portage Park Neighborhood.

Located close to Public Transit-- Montrose Blue Line & Mayfair Metra

The unit has been rehabbed and includes:

-Eat-in kitchen with Brand New SS Appliances incl. Double
Door Fridge, Oven/range, Microwave, Dishwasher.
-2 Living Areas
-Fresh Grey Paint Interior
-2 New luxury Bathrooms w/ Subway Tiling
-High-end Lighting Fixtures
-Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring
-New Central Heat/AC (gas)
-Energy Efficient In unit w/d

Included in Rent: Water, Maintenance, & Trash

Flexible Move-In

Application Fee & Move In Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Technology Fee apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos/Videos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215024
Property Id 215024

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5810620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 N Milwaukee Ave 2 have any available units?
4200 N Milwaukee Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4200 N Milwaukee Ave 2 have?
Some of 4200 N Milwaukee Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 N Milwaukee Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4200 N Milwaukee Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 N Milwaukee Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4200 N Milwaukee Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4200 N Milwaukee Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 4200 N Milwaukee Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4200 N Milwaukee Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4200 N Milwaukee Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 N Milwaukee Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 4200 N Milwaukee Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4200 N Milwaukee Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 4200 N Milwaukee Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 N Milwaukee Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4200 N Milwaukee Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
