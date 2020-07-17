4200 N Milwaukee Ave 2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Super Six Corners - 2020 Rehab - Property Id: 215024



3 Bed/2 Bath LUXURY on Milwaukee at SIX CORNERS!



New Gut Rehab w/In-Unit Laundry & Eat-In Kitchen



New Rehab 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Residence in Beautiful Portage Park Neighborhood.



Located close to Public Transit-- Montrose Blue Line & Mayfair Metra



The unit has been rehabbed and includes:



-Eat-in kitchen with Brand New SS Appliances incl. Double

Door Fridge, Oven/range, Microwave, Dishwasher.

-2 Living Areas

-Fresh Grey Paint Interior

-2 New luxury Bathrooms w/ Subway Tiling

-High-end Lighting Fixtures

-Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring

-New Central Heat/AC (gas)

-Energy Efficient In unit w/d



Included in Rent: Water, Maintenance, & Trash



Flexible Move-In



Application Fee & Move In Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s and Technology Fee apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos/Videos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215024

No Dogs Allowed



