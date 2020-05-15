420 W MELROSE ST

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated elevator bike storage lobby

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bike storage lobby

Charming Studio Available in Prime East Lake View!

420 W. Melrose is a six story brick elevator building that features beautifully updated apartments with spacious studio and one bedroom floor plans, as well as two penthouse units. Additionally the building has laundry facilities onsite, bike storage, and a 24-hour on-site building superintendent providing tenants daily peace of mind and ensuring that all packages find their way home safely. Located just steps from the waterfront in the absolute heart of Lakeview, 420 W Melrose is a beautiful classic Chicago building with a gorgeous updated lobby and nicely finished apartments. Some of these apartments have views of Lake Michigan and Belmont Harbor, and there are nearly limitless neighborhood conveniences that Lakeview provides including easy access to Montrose Beach or North Avenue Beach, Diversey driving range, Wellington Purple and Brown Line or Addison Red Line CTA stations, and a huge selection of great nearby bars and restaurants!*Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.