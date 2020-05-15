All apartments in Chicago
420 W MELROSE ST
Last updated April 30 2020 at 2:01 AM

420 W MELROSE ST

420 West Melrose Street · (805) 901-2656
Location

420 West Melrose Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
bike storage
lobby
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
Charming Studio Available in Prime East Lake View!
420 W. Melrose is a six story brick elevator building that features beautifully updated apartments with spacious studio and one bedroom floor plans, as well as two penthouse units. Additionally the building has laundry facilities onsite, bike storage, and a 24-hour on-site building superintendent providing tenants daily peace of mind and ensuring that all packages find their way home safely. Located just steps from the waterfront in the absolute heart of Lakeview, 420 W Melrose is a beautiful classic Chicago building with a gorgeous updated lobby and nicely finished apartments. Some of these apartments have views of Lake Michigan and Belmont Harbor, and there are nearly limitless neighborhood conveniences that Lakeview provides including easy access to Montrose Beach or North Avenue Beach, Diversey driving range, Wellington Purple and Brown Line or Addison Red Line CTA stations, and a huge selection of great nearby bars and restaurants!*Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 W MELROSE ST have any available units?
420 W MELROSE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 W MELROSE ST have?
Some of 420 W MELROSE ST's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 W MELROSE ST currently offering any rent specials?
420 W MELROSE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 W MELROSE ST pet-friendly?
No, 420 W MELROSE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 420 W MELROSE ST offer parking?
No, 420 W MELROSE ST does not offer parking.
Does 420 W MELROSE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 W MELROSE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 W MELROSE ST have a pool?
No, 420 W MELROSE ST does not have a pool.
Does 420 W MELROSE ST have accessible units?
No, 420 W MELROSE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 420 W MELROSE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 W MELROSE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
