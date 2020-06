Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS GREAT SPACE IN HOT WEST TOWN/RIVER WEST LOCATION. FANTASTIC UNIT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT, HUGE LIVING/DINING AREA WITH PLENTY OF ROOM FOR DINING TABLE OR HOME OFFICE. OPEN KITCHEN WITH TONS OF CABINET SPACE AND UPDATED APPLIANCES. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, BALCONY AND 1 PARKING SPOT INCLUDED. AWESOME LOCATION CONVENIENT TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, RESTAURANTS, WEST LOOP, COFFEE, BARS AND EXPRESSWAY!