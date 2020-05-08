4104 North Mozart Street

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY UNIQUE 1 BED / 1 BATH IN IRVING PARK AVAIL 6/1!!

Stunning 1 bed / 1 bath in Irving Park available June 1st!! Beautiful exposed brick, hardwood floors, gorgeous tile work and ample daylight! Features also include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, operable windows and ceiling fans! Cats welcome! Short walk to Horner Park and the North Branch Chicago River, as well as tons of great bars and restaurants! Don't miss out on this unique unit, apply today!



