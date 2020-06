Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Two Bedroom in North Center!

This quiet tree lined street in the heart of North Center has easy street parking and attentive management. Walking distance to public transportation and CVS. Laundry in building. Back porch and 10x6 storage unit included in rent. Plenty of closet space in unit. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Property premises and hallways are cleaned weekly from trash and snow removal. *Photos may be of similar unit*

Contact us to schedule a showing.