4029 N Ashland Ave 1E
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4029 N Ashland Ave 1E

4029 North Ashland Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4029 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1E · Avail. Aug 1

$1,875

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit 1E Available 08/01/20 4029 N ASHLAND, #1E - Property Id: 305499

Beautiful 2 Bed Apartment in Prime Lakeview Location - Don't Miss Out!
Newly renovated 2 Bedroom apartment in great location! Features include hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath. Very spacious! Building is pet friendly and laundry on site. Short walk to Irving Park Brown line. Close to restaurants, nightlife, and shopping along Southport Corridor. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Laundry, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4029-n-ashland-ave-chicago-il-unit-1e/305499
Property Id 305499

(RLNE5958059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4029 N Ashland Ave 1E have any available units?
4029 N Ashland Ave 1E has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4029 N Ashland Ave 1E have?
Some of 4029 N Ashland Ave 1E's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4029 N Ashland Ave 1E currently offering any rent specials?
4029 N Ashland Ave 1E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4029 N Ashland Ave 1E pet-friendly?
Yes, 4029 N Ashland Ave 1E is pet friendly.
Does 4029 N Ashland Ave 1E offer parking?
No, 4029 N Ashland Ave 1E does not offer parking.
Does 4029 N Ashland Ave 1E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4029 N Ashland Ave 1E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4029 N Ashland Ave 1E have a pool?
No, 4029 N Ashland Ave 1E does not have a pool.
Does 4029 N Ashland Ave 1E have accessible units?
No, 4029 N Ashland Ave 1E does not have accessible units.
Does 4029 N Ashland Ave 1E have units with dishwashers?
No, 4029 N Ashland Ave 1E does not have units with dishwashers.
