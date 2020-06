Amenities

Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Independence Park - Irving Park Blue Line - Property Id: 60792



2 Bed / 1 Bath Updated Apt in Irving Park. Dog Friendly! Independence Park! IN-UNIT W/D, SS Appl



2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Updated Apartment in Irving Park! Across the street from Independence Park. Includes modern features such as:



-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher, Granite Countertenors



-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer

-Spacious Bedrooms with Large Closets

-Updated Bathroom

-Large Rooms

-Intercom System

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout!

-Central Heat / Air



DOG & Cat Friendly!



Included in Rent: Water & Maintenance



Available July



Tech Fee includes 200 mbps Internet, Amazon Key Delivery and Online Portal Access



Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fee apply.

Cats and Dog OK with pet fee. No size or breed restrictions.



*Photos/Videos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

