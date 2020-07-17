All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3922 N Janssen Ave

3922 North Janssen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3922 North Janssen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
New Gut Rehab! Central Air & W/D . Brown Line! - Property Id: 302234

Take a look at this beautifully renovated apartment available in Lakeview! Features include a new kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, new bathroom, central air, and laundry in unit. Close to the Irving Park Brown Line! Cats are welcome.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302234
Property Id 302234

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5865849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 N Janssen Ave have any available units?
3922 N Janssen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3922 N Janssen Ave have?
Some of 3922 N Janssen Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 N Janssen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3922 N Janssen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 N Janssen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3922 N Janssen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3922 N Janssen Ave offer parking?
No, 3922 N Janssen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3922 N Janssen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3922 N Janssen Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 N Janssen Ave have a pool?
No, 3922 N Janssen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3922 N Janssen Ave have accessible units?
No, 3922 N Janssen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 N Janssen Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3922 N Janssen Ave has units with dishwashers.
