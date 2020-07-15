3921 N Janssen Ave 3N

Amenities
Gorgeous 1 bed in Lakeview w/ Central A/C - Property Id: 292687
This apartment is well located in the Heart of Lakeview! It's just 2 blocks to Southport Corridor with amazing food scene, brewery, bars, and local retailers. This is the best of both worlds in a walker's paradise! Plus, you have your choice of the Addison Red line or Southport Brown line for ease of public transit and commuting. The apartment itself has been fully rehabbed. It features updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathroom, laundry in unit and gleaming hardwood floors! The apartment is cat friendly
-EMAIL OR TEXT INQUIRIES ONLY-
No Dogs Allowed
