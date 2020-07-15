All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:01 AM

3921 N Janssen Ave 3N

3921 North Janssen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3921 North Janssen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Gorgeous 1 bed in Lakeview w/ Central A/C - Property Id: 292687

This apartment is well located in the Heart of Lakeview! It's just 2 blocks to Southport Corridor with amazing food scene, brewery, bars, and local retailers. This is the best of both worlds in a walker's paradise! Plus, you have your choice of the Addison Red line or Southport Brown line for ease of public transit and commuting. The apartment itself has been fully rehabbed. It features updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathroom, laundry in unit and gleaming hardwood floors! The apartment is cat friendly
-EMAIL OR TEXT INQUIRIES ONLY-
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292687
Property Id 292687

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5860975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 N Janssen Ave 3N have any available units?
3921 N Janssen Ave 3N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 N Janssen Ave 3N have?
Some of 3921 N Janssen Ave 3N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 N Janssen Ave 3N currently offering any rent specials?
3921 N Janssen Ave 3N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 N Janssen Ave 3N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3921 N Janssen Ave 3N is pet friendly.
Does 3921 N Janssen Ave 3N offer parking?
No, 3921 N Janssen Ave 3N does not offer parking.
Does 3921 N Janssen Ave 3N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3921 N Janssen Ave 3N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 N Janssen Ave 3N have a pool?
No, 3921 N Janssen Ave 3N does not have a pool.
Does 3921 N Janssen Ave 3N have accessible units?
No, 3921 N Janssen Ave 3N does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 N Janssen Ave 3N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3921 N Janssen Ave 3N has units with dishwashers.
