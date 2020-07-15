3921 N Janssen Ave 3N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Gorgeous 1 bed in Lakeview w/ Central A/C - Property Id: 292687



This apartment is well located in the Heart of Lakeview! It's just 2 blocks to Southport Corridor with amazing food scene, brewery, bars, and local retailers. This is the best of both worlds in a walker's paradise! Plus, you have your choice of the Addison Red line or Southport Brown line for ease of public transit and commuting. The apartment itself has been fully rehabbed. It features updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathroom, laundry in unit and gleaming hardwood floors! The apartment is cat friendly

-EMAIL OR TEXT INQUIRIES ONLY-

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292687

Property Id 292687



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5860975)