3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt.

Amenities
This courtyard building is located in Lakeview East, on the cusp of Buena Park, and offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments.
Units at this building have:
FREE Heat
FREE Gas
On-site Laundry
Dishwashers
Hardwood Floors*
Secured Entry
Buzzer System
*Most, but not all, apartments have hardwood floors.
The Lakeview Neighborhood offers a variety of places to shop, enjoy nightlife, eat, and workout. Within just a few blocks you can enjoy:
• Lake Front Path
• Belmont Harbor
• Tennis Courts
• Softball Fields
• Sydney R. Marovitz Golf Course
• Wrigley Field
• Whole Foods
• Multiple Gyms (Planet Fitness, CrossTown Fitness, FFC East Lakeview, Orange Theory Fitness, Quads Gym)
• Multiple Neighborhood Festivals
• Gallagher Way
Nearby CTA stops include the Irving Park Rd (#80), Broadway (#36), Sheridan (#151), Ashland Express (#X9), Addison (#152), Clarendon/LaSalle Express (#135), Clarendon/Michigan Express (#148), and Inner Driv