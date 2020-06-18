All apartments in Chicago
3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt.

Open Now until 6pm
3912 North Pine Grove Avenue · (773) 649-9988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3912 North Pine Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3926-1E · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Unit 3914-3E · Avail. Aug 1

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 3926-1W · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3924-G · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit 3914-G · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3912-G · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt..

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
tennis court
cats allowed
online portal
This courtyard building is located in Lakeview East, on the cusp of Buena Park, and offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments.

Units at this building have:

FREE Heat
FREE Gas
On-site Laundry
Dishwashers
Hardwood Floors*
Secured Entry
Buzzer System

*Most, but not all, apartments have hardwood floors.

The Lakeview Neighborhood offers a variety of places to shop, enjoy nightlife, eat, and workout. Within just a few blocks you can enjoy:

• Lake Front Path

• Belmont Harbor

• Tennis Courts

• Softball Fields

• Sydney R. Marovitz Golf Course

• Wrigley Field

• Whole Foods

• Multiple Gyms (Planet Fitness, CrossTown Fitness, FFC East Lakeview, Orange Theory Fitness, Quads Gym)

• Multiple Neighborhood Festivals

• Gallagher Way

Nearby CTA stops include the Irving Park Rd (#80), Broadway (#36), Sheridan (#151), Ashland Express (#X9), Addison (#152), Clarendon/LaSalle Express (#135), Clarendon/Michigan Express (#148), and Inner Driv

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt. have any available units?
3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt. has 9 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt. have?
Some of 3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt. offer parking?
No, 3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt. does not offer parking.
Does 3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt. have a pool?
No, 3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt. have accessible units?
No, 3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt. has units with dishwashers.
