3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt.

Amenities

This courtyard building is located in Lakeview East, on the cusp of Buena Park, and offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments.



Units at this building have:



FREE Heat

FREE Gas

On-site Laundry

Dishwashers

Hardwood Floors*

Secured Entry

Buzzer System



*Most, but not all, apartments have hardwood floors.



The Lakeview Neighborhood offers a variety of places to shop, enjoy nightlife, eat, and workout. Within just a few blocks you can enjoy:



• Lake Front Path



• Belmont Harbor



• Tennis Courts



• Softball Fields



• Sydney R. Marovitz Golf Course



• Wrigley Field



• Whole Foods



• Multiple Gyms (Planet Fitness, CrossTown Fitness, FFC East Lakeview, Orange Theory Fitness, Quads Gym)



• Multiple Neighborhood Festivals



• Gallagher Way



Nearby CTA stops include the Irving Park Rd (#80), Broadway (#36), Sheridan (#151), Ashland Express (#X9), Addison (#152), Clarendon/LaSalle Express (#135), Clarendon/Michigan Express (#148), and Inner Driv