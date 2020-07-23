3837 N Lakewood 1A

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Lakewood - Property Id: 321535



Nestled away on quiet Lakewood in the Southport Corridor/Wrigleyville neighborhood, surrounded by beautiful single family homes, this 2BR + den has a large living space with open dining room and gorgeous shelf built-ins. Unit has tons of natural sunlight. Refinished wood floors throughout the main living space with central heating and cooling. Enclosed back staircase and free laundry in building, tons of storage space and a large backyard. Nearby restaurants, bars, public transit and plenty of shops. Medium pet allowed. No security deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3837-n-lakewood-chicago-il-unit-1a/321535

Property Id 321535



(RLNE5960136)