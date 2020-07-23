All apartments in Chicago
3837 N Lakewood 1A
3837 N Lakewood 1A

3837 North Lakewood Avenue · (773) 771-7502
3837 North Lakewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1A · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Nestled away on quiet Lakewood in the Southport Corridor/Wrigleyville neighborhood, surrounded by beautiful single family homes, this 2BR + den has a large living space with open dining room and gorgeous shelf built-ins. Unit has tons of natural sunlight. Refinished wood floors throughout the main living space with central heating and cooling. Enclosed back staircase and free laundry in building, tons of storage space and a large backyard. Nearby restaurants, bars, public transit and plenty of shops. Medium pet allowed. No security deposit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3837 N Lakewood 1A have any available units?
3837 N Lakewood 1A has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3837 N Lakewood 1A have?
Some of 3837 N Lakewood 1A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3837 N Lakewood 1A currently offering any rent specials?
3837 N Lakewood 1A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3837 N Lakewood 1A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3837 N Lakewood 1A is pet friendly.
Does 3837 N Lakewood 1A offer parking?
No, 3837 N Lakewood 1A does not offer parking.
Does 3837 N Lakewood 1A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3837 N Lakewood 1A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3837 N Lakewood 1A have a pool?
No, 3837 N Lakewood 1A does not have a pool.
Does 3837 N Lakewood 1A have accessible units?
No, 3837 N Lakewood 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 3837 N Lakewood 1A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3837 N Lakewood 1A has units with dishwashers.
