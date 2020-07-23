3837 N Lakewood 1A

Amenities
Nestled away on quiet Lakewood in the Southport Corridor/Wrigleyville neighborhood, surrounded by beautiful single family homes, this 2BR + den has a large living space with open dining room and gorgeous shelf built-ins. Unit has tons of natural sunlight. Refinished wood floors throughout the main living space with central heating and cooling. Enclosed back staircase and free laundry in building, tons of storage space and a large backyard. Nearby restaurants, bars, public transit and plenty of shops. Medium pet allowed. No security deposit.
